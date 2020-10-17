Theresa Leier

Theresa Leier, 87, Bismarck, formerly of Tappen, met her heavenly angels on Oct. 15, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, everyone is encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tappen, with Fr. Peter Sharp officiating. Theresa's funeral service will be recorded and uploaded for future viewing.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Burial will be at the Fisher Cemetery, Tappen.

