Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theresa Leier

Theresa Leier

Theresa Leier, 87, Bismarck, formerly of Tappen, met her heavenly angels on Oct. 15, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, everyone is encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tappen, with Fr. Peter Sharp officiating. Theresa's funeral service will be recorded and uploaded for future viewing.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Burial will be at the Fisher Cemetery, Tappen.

To read Theresa's full obituary and to view the funeral service recording, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.