Theresa Monzelowsky

Theresa C. Monzelowsky, 96, of Mandan, passed away March 9, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Joshua Waltz as celebrant. A private family burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Catholic Daughters Rosary beginning at 6:45 PM and a Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Theresa (Ressler) Monzelowsky was born May 5, 1924, to Anton P. Ressler and Anna (Wetsch) Ressler, in Morton County north of Breien, North Dakota. Theresa moved to Mandan in 1942. She married Vincent Monzelowsky on April 18, 1944, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mandan. Together they had seven children. Theresa was a member of the Moose and Eagle Clubs, Catholic Daughters, Christian Mothers, and the Mandan Golden Age group.

Theresa will be deeply missed by her seven children, Roger (Kathy), Arizona, Wayne (Jan), Washington, Darwin (Lorraine), Arizona, Carolene (Robert) Beer, Washington, Sharon (Scott) Bird, Nebraska, Renee (Orval) Swenson, Grand Forks, Charlotte (Tom) Kraft, Mandan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Cecelia Bender, Billings, Montana.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; parents; brothers, Joe, John, Frank, Mike, Matt, and Jack; sisters, Rose Pfaff, Margaret Schmidt, Veronica Emenith, and Regina Kinsella.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.