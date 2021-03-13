Menu
Theresa Monzelowsky
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Theresa Monzelowsky

Theresa C. Monzelowsky, 96, of Mandan, passed away March 9, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Joshua Waltz as celebrant. A private family burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Catholic Daughters Rosary beginning at 6:45 PM and a Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Theresa (Ressler) Monzelowsky was born May 5, 1924, to Anton P. Ressler and Anna (Wetsch) Ressler, in Morton County north of Breien, North Dakota. Theresa moved to Mandan in 1942. She married Vincent Monzelowsky on April 18, 1944, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mandan. Together they had seven children. Theresa was a member of the Moose and Eagle Clubs, Catholic Daughters, Christian Mothers, and the Mandan Golden Age group.

Theresa will be deeply missed by her seven children, Roger (Kathy), Arizona, Wayne (Jan), Washington, Darwin (Lorraine), Arizona, Carolene (Robert) Beer, Washington, Sharon (Scott) Bird, Nebraska, Renee (Orval) Swenson, Grand Forks, Charlotte (Tom) Kraft, Mandan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Cecelia Bender, Billings, Montana.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; parents; brothers, Joe, John, Frank, Mike, Matt, and Jack; sisters, Rose Pfaff, Margaret Schmidt, Veronica Emenith, and Regina Kinsella.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
15
Rosary
6:45p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
15
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
16
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Mar
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
Our deepest sympathies in the loss of your mother, Mrs. Bird. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. The students & staff of St. Agnes Catholic School
Julie Brown
March 14, 2021
St. Agnes Catholic School
March 14, 2021
