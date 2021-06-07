Theresia Benz

Theresia L. Benz passed away June 3, 2021 at the age of 96 at St. Benedict's Heath Center in Dickinson. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. MDT with Rosary being held at 7:00 p.m. at Stevenson Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., MDT Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Father Gary Benz celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Theresia was born August 2, 1924 in Dickinson St. Joseph's hospital the daughter of Frank and Maria (Hanel) Pachl. She grew up on the family farm north of Schefield. Theresia attended school at St. Joseph's Catholic School, Dickinson. Theresia married John J. Ficek in 1942 and to this union 2 sons were born, David and LeRoy. She cared for her parents in her home for many years. She was trained and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital where she did special duty for private care. She did home health care, cleaned house for people and did babysitting. In 1979 John passed away. Theresia later met John Benz at singles' club and the two were married on September 6, 1985 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Theresia loved to garden and cook. She always made sure that everyone who came had enough food to eat and usually more than they needed (and it was sent along home as well). John and Theresia were always on the go. She loved getting out of the house and visiting with family and friends. She enjoyed square dancing, bingo, and playing cards (Pinochle).

Theresia was a member of the St. Anthony's Club, St. Pius Verein, Catholic Daughters, St. Ann's Auxiliary, Christian Mother's, and Catholic Daughters.

Theresia is survived by her husband, John Benz; children David (LaVerne) Ficek of MN, LeRoy (Koletta) Ficek of Minot; step-children Darwin (Mary) Benz of MN, Cordell (Kim) Benz of South Carolina, Dean (Emily) Benz of Fargo, Bob Benz of MN; daughter-in-law Jill Benz of Dickinson; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, John J. Ficek who died in 1979; brothers, Vincent, Frank, Louie and Clement Pachl and sisters, Philomena (Minnie) Roller, Agnes Dolajak, and Magdelan Schwindt ; step-son Kevin Benz; her grandson Steven Benz; granddaughter, Ashley Benz.

