Thomas F. Cline, DVM

CARSON, ND - Thomas F. Cline, DVM, age 75 of Carson, ND passed away suddenly on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital in Elgin, ND.

Cremation has taken place and service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Cline, Carson, ND; sons, Thomas (Jodi) Cline, Pierre, SD; Dean (Holly) Cline, Bridgeport, NE; grandchildren, Ellie, Megan, and Riley Cline, all of Bridgeport, NE; and a brother, Kenneth Cline, Longmont, CO.

Cards may be sent to Thomas Cline, PO Box 851, Pierre, SD; 57501.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.