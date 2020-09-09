Menu
Thomas Creed

Thomas W. Creed, 93, Bismarck passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at his home, 725 S 12th St. #11, Bismarck. A private burial will take place at Baldwin Cemetery, Baldwin.

Thomas was born March 24, 1927, at Ellensburg, WA the son of Glen and Mima Creed. After graduation he served in the Merchant Marines for three years.

He married Charlotte Rupp Oct. 29, 1948, and together they raised Julie and David. They moved to Bismarck in 1965.

Thomas had many interests such as photography, oil painting, fishing, yard work, and in his later years, working out at Verge gym. He enjoyed talking with people of all ages and will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and his beloved wife, Charlotte (2011).

Thomas is survived by Julie Creed, Bismarck; David (Annette) Creed, Aberdeen, Wash; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
