The Bismarck Tribune
Thomas Hesford
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND
Thomas Hesford

BISMARCK -

Thomas Hesford died Thursday, March 31 at the age of 77. His passing was peaceful, and he was surrounded by his loved ones as he took his last breaths at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, April 8, 2022, at Pro-Cathedral of St Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck with visitation one hour prior to the service. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website below. Burial will take place at St Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Family will greet visitors from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Thursday April 7, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck where a rosary/vigil will begin at 7:00 PM.

Go to www.parkwayfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory of Tom.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.