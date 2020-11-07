Menu
Thomas Schiermeister

Thomas Allen Schiermeister, 65, of Hazen, passed away suddenly on Nov. 5, 2020, at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen. Services will be held 10 a.m. CST Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at the Hazelton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Tom is survived by his wife Sandi of Hazen; two daughters, Aubree of Hazen and LeAnn of Mandan; one stepson, Cody Borner of Stanton; one sister, DeAnn (Tim) Cunningham of Cary, N.C.; one brother, Calvin (Nancy) of Menoken; his mother-in-law, Eleanore Gappert of Stanton; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ione Human; his father-in-law, Arden Gappert.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen
