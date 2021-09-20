Thomas Weiser

Thomas H. Weiser, loving father, proud grandfather, passed away surrounded by his devoted children in Sanford Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Tom was born on June 27, 1941 to Cora and Dick Weiser, the oldest of four siblings, in Bismarck.

As a small child, Tom grew up on a dairy farm outside of Hazelton. His family was strong in their faith and had a hard work ethic and Tom enjoyed singing with his dad, uncles, brothers and sister at many family gatherings, weddings and church events.

Many memories and interests over the years include playing high school basketball with his brother Les, singing in college for Concordia and NDSU, and being an avid Bison fan after he and Sharon moved to Fargo in the later years of their life.

Tom went on to pursue a science degree from Concordia in 1959 and later a teaching degree from NDSU from 1960-1964. Tom's first teaching job was in Hatton followed by Walhalla from 1964-1971. It is here that he met his beloved Sharon and they were united in marriage Dec. 19, 1970. The couple was married for 46 years.

The young couple moved back to the family farm in 1972 as Tom took over the farm duties. After 34 years of dairy farming he went on to pursue custom manure hauling with Roger Dahl, owning the grocery store in Hazelton, was the Mayor for the city of Hazelton and key volunteer in the USDA rural development for 12 years. His dedication to the growth and expansion of the city was dear to his heart.

Tom had a love for popcorn, music, politics, civic duties, sports, traveling and cheering on the Bison with family and many adventures with his very special friend Connie Laite.

He will always be remembered for his gentle spirit, offering a smile, a caring word of encouragement and a joke to make you smile.

When asked his proudest accomplishment he stated getting the mall in Hazelton built. His job that was the most fun was being a tour guide for three terms in the ND legislature. His favorite memories were playing basketball, marrying Sharon and attending his children's sporting events and later being involved in his grandchildren's life.

Tom leaves behind three children; Ryan (Lori), Dilworth, Jonell, Fargo, Heather, Moorhead; his grandchildren, Brandon, Angela, Megan and Taylor, many nieces and nephews; his brothers Leslie (Stephanie) and Bill (Corrine), and sister Priscilla (Chuck).

He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, and parents Cora and Richard.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 24, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead. The funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m., with visitation from 1-2 p.m., at Dilworth Lutheran Church in Dilworth, MN. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Moorhead. The prayer service and funeral will be livestreamed on Tom's page at www.wrightfuneral.com.