Tillie Moch

A beautiful, faith-filled servant was called home on Oct. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Mechtilda "Tillie" (Kiefer) Moch was born Feb. 11, 1922 in a one-room sod house in Hague; the daughter of Joseph and Philomena (Klein) Kiefer. She was raised on the family farm. She moved to Aberdeen, S.D., when she was 18 and worked cleaning homes. In 1943, she moved to Edgeley to help her sister, Maggie Fischer. She married Wendyln "Tubb" Moch on June 26, 1945. They settled on a dairy farm north of Edgeley and raised six sons and four daughters. They retired in 1976 and moved to Edgeley into a home built by their sons. Wendlyn died in 1980.

Tillie was the richest person in town. Although she didn't want for material possessions, her love was for her God, her family and her friends. Her prayers were world-famous. If you were blessed enough to get your name into her prayer jar, you could almost be assured they would be answered. Tillie was a servant to many. She was active in Altar Society and cleaned the church/social hall for many years. She was devoted to her faith and cared for many of our priests by cleaning and doing laundry for them. Tillie was passionate about defending the life of the unborn and was active in the ND Right to Life. She was a cook at the Manor of St. Joseph for 39 years. She prepared homemade bread, canned garden vegetables and did the baking for the "old" people. She retired at the age of 97 when her eyesight failed. She spent her final year as a resident at the Manor, her second home, where she was lovingly cared for.

Tillie loved polka music, the Minnesota Twins and played a mean game of pinochle.

She is survived by her 10 children: James (Janet), Mandan; Mary Ann Schaffer, Bismarck; Michael (Susan), Eau Claire, Wis.; Steven (Janice), Edgeley; Timothy (Annette), Chaska, Minn.; Susan (Jerry) Schnell, Mandan; Richard (Kathy), Edgeley; Joseph (Rebecca), Fargo; Julie (David) DeRung, Bismarck; Teresa (David) Mangin, Jamestown; 43 grandchildren; 92 great-grandchildren and one sister, Theresa Moch, Arvada, Colo.

Tillie is preceded in death by just about everyone! This includes her parents, husband, Tubb, one son-in-law, Al Schaffer and siblings: Jacob, Magdalena, Frank, Ignatius, Julia, Phyllis, Walburga and Joseph.

