Tilly Thompson

UNDERWOOD - Tilly Thompson, 75, Underwood, ND died March 18, 2022 at St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church, Underwood. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a vigil service at 7:00 PM on Friday at the church in Underwood.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Tilly with her family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood).