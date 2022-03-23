Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tilly Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Goetz Funeral Chapel - Underwood
205 Lincoln Avenue
Underwood, ND

Tilly Thompson

UNDERWOOD - Tilly Thompson, 75, Underwood, ND died March 18, 2022 at St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church, Underwood. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a vigil service at 7:00 PM on Friday at the church in Underwood.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Tilly with her family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood).


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Goetz Funeral Chapel - Underwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Goetz Funeral Chapel - Underwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.