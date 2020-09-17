Tim Entringer

Timothy Jay Entringer passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck, with his wife, Kristie, holding his hand.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Bismarck Funeral Home. A livestream of the service can be found on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Tim was born in Bismarck, to Anne (Homer) and Maynard Entringer on Dec. 12, 1948. He graduated from Bismarck High and attended the University of Mary. Later in life, Tim met and married Kristie Martin. Tim spent most of his adult life working as a salesman for Frito Lay.

Tim and Kristie delighted in raising their three boys: Kyle, Wesley, and Vernon Dagman. He loved attending auctions and estate sales with his wife and family. Together they opened and operated, Buy Gone Days, for over 20 years. When he wasn't enjoying spending time with his grandchildren: attending sporting events, school programs, or "quietly" watching baseball on this couch with them, he could invariably be found outside tending to an immense garden or meticulously kept lawn. In wintertime, nary a flake of snow could be found on his sidewalk!

Tim treasured his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Kristie Entringer; sons, Kyle (Angela) Dagman, Wesley (Kristi) Dagman, and Vernon (Kayla) Dagman; grandchildren, Tate, Blake, Raliegh, Keirah, Tyler, Payton, Hayden, Michael, and Axel; one sister, Pamela Benjamin; three brothers, Tom (Robyn), Jeffrey (Lana), and Robert (Val).

His loved ones will miss and remember him forever.