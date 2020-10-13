Timothy Wieben

Timothy Wieben, 71, Bismarck, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 10, 2020 in his home. A memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. For those attending, masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.

Family will greet guests from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Tim was a good-natured guy, who loved people and all things outdoors. He made friends wherever he went. He was an avid fisherman, bird hunter and deer hunter. He enjoyed golf his entire life. Tim's favorite place on earth was his cabin in Minnesota with his family. He graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in business administration. He worked in healthcare administration for more than 30 years before starting his own business, Medical Recruitment Associates (MRA). He retired in 2017 but continued working part-time at MRA until his passing.

He is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Mary; son, Ben (Alissa); daughter, Rebecca (Bryan); daughter, Anne (Marcel); brothers, Edward (Rhonda) and Ralph; sister, Treacy (Al); and his much-adored grandchildren, Beatrice, Arnold and James.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pheasant's Forever.

