Tina Voegele

Heaven gained another angel today. Lorentina (Tina) Voegele, 95, of Beulah, earned her wings March 15, 2021 at Knife River Care Center in Beulah. Private family services will be held. There will be no viewing as she has been cremated per her wishes.

Tina Hintz was born at home to Alexander and Emma Hintz on April 24, 1925. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. She grew up on the family farm north of Stanton and attended Elm Grove District #16 School.

Tina was married to Raymond Christ Voegele and they had three children, Connie, Terry, and Kennie. They lived in Hebron, California, Wyoming, eventually moving back to Beulah in the mid-1960s.

Tina was a very caring person, often putting needs of others ahead of her own. She loved to cook and made the best strudla and rhubarb pie. She would always let her grandkids help and play with the dough. She also enjoyed walking, and often found treasures they would bring home and she would clean up with a toothbrush. She enjoyed taking care of her yard and garden and could grow anything – including apple trees from seeds. She despised dandelions and made every effort to keep them out of her grass. When she was 80, she broke her hip from spending the day digging them out of the yard. She worked at the Knife River Care Center for approximately 25 years as an aide and in housekeeping. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. When she no longer felt comfortable driving, she started her membership at Beulah Congregational Church which was within walking distance of her home.

Tina enjoyed dancing to polka and waltz music with her kids and grandkids in her living room. They also enjoyed "adventure trips" with Grandma walking to the park or to the Knife River. She was known to go on ATV, golf cart, and sled rides with her grandkids. She loved to play in the mud with them too. Many great memories were made with her on those trips.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Emma, her daughter Connie, her brothers Gust and Ted, sisters Martha (Alfred) Christmann, Olga (John) Wolff, and Elenore (Eddy) Scheck.

She is survived by her sons Terry and Kennie (Darlene), all of Beulah, and grandchildren Tina Voegele, Sarah (Jon) Kolberg, Kassie Voegele, Konnor Voegele, great-grandsons Preston and Carter Kolberg, daughter-in-law Barb Voegele, sister Selma Kelly, and brother Ervin (Iris) Hintz, and a special niece Vonnie Wolff.

Thank you to the caregivers and staff at Knife River Care Center and Sakakawea Hospice for their compassion and care.

Thank you for being the best Mother and grandmother in the world. We will miss you very much!

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.