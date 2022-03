Todd Alvin Schlafman, 55, Wilton, died Feb. 13, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Todd with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)