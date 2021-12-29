Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tom Haluzak
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Tom Haluzak

Tom Haluzak, 66, of Bismarck, passed away 12-21-21.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tom was born April 10, 1955, to John and Doris (Anderson) Haluzak in Bismarck.

On May 24, 1980, he married the love of his life, Sandra Pesicka. He worked various jobs through the years taking most pride in his mechanic and carpentry skills. Tom enjoyed working on cars in his shop, gardening, canning vegetables, fishing, spending time with his kids and grandkids.

The thing we will remember most about Dad is his tough exterior he had, but deep down he was a big softie! If someone asked for help, he wouldn't hesitate to help in any way he could, and not to mention each one of his grandkids having him wrapped around their little finger! He would move mountains for any of his loved ones and always will. He was so deeply loved and will be missed by many.

Tom will be deeply missed by his wife, Sandy; his two sons, Bill (Tracey) and Chris (Whitney); grandkids, Kamdyn, Esly, and Chloe; and all of his brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Doris; his dad, John; and his brother, Timmy.

To sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sandy and family, I'm sorry to hear of Tom's passing he had a bright smile and kind heart. What I remember the most about Tom is seeing how much he loved you Sandy.
Kathleen Meier Priddy
Other
December 29, 2021
Chris, Whitney, and family, we are sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. May the memories you have of him wrap you in peace and help you through your grief.
Zane & Frances Zuther
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results