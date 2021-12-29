Tom Haluzak

Tom Haluzak, 66, of Bismarck, passed away 12-21-21.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tom was born April 10, 1955, to John and Doris (Anderson) Haluzak in Bismarck.

On May 24, 1980, he married the love of his life, Sandra Pesicka. He worked various jobs through the years taking most pride in his mechanic and carpentry skills. Tom enjoyed working on cars in his shop, gardening, canning vegetables, fishing, spending time with his kids and grandkids.

The thing we will remember most about Dad is his tough exterior he had, but deep down he was a big softie! If someone asked for help, he wouldn't hesitate to help in any way he could, and not to mention each one of his grandkids having him wrapped around their little finger! He would move mountains for any of his loved ones and always will. He was so deeply loved and will be missed by many.

Tom will be deeply missed by his wife, Sandy; his two sons, Bill (Tracey) and Chris (Whitney); grandkids, Kamdyn, Esly, and Chloe; and all of his brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Doris; his dad, John; and his brother, Timmy.

