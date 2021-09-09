Menu
Toni Smith
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Toni Smith

Toni Maureen (Morey) Smith, age 73, of Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2021 in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by loving family. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many, Toni passed away from complications of cancer. Born Dec. 9, 1947 in New Rockford to Gilbert Austin Morey and Martha June (Bjertness) Morey. As an infant, Toni was baptized into the death of Christ giving Christ in her as her new life forever. Toni lived in many small towns throughout North Dakota and Montana during her childhood and graduated from high school in Minnewaukan in 1965. In 1966, Toni was blessed to marry the love of her life Richard (Dick) Smith and they were happily married for 55 years, living in the North Dakota communities of Minnewaukan, Westhope, and Bismarck. Through the years while living in Minnewaukan, Toni worked for the Selective Service, the Benson County Farmers Press, served as a church organist, and worked at a craft shop in Devils Lake. While living in Westhope, she worked as a florist at a flower shop and in the activities department at the Westhope Home for the Aged. Toni was a skilled homemaker and enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, reading, doing puzzles, and watching baseball.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother Michael Morey and brother-in-law Gary Walsh.

Survived by husband Richard Smith of Bismarck; son Jonathan Smith and granddogs Yoda and Snooki of Mandan; son Jason (Linda) Smith and grandson Jacob Smith of Burnsville, Minn.; daughter Jennifer (Jared) Folkman and grandson Connor Folkman of Windsor, Colo.; brother Bruce (Martha) Morey of Billings, Mont.; sister Jaci Walsh of Salina, Kan.; sister-in-law Charlotte Morey of Fargo; as well as six nieces, two nephews, five great-nieces, three great-nephews and two great-great-nieces.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 4th St., Bismarck. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., light lunch at 12 p.m. Interment: 1:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 2929 E. Century Ave., Bismarck.

Memorials to Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue (animal rescue) and The Banquet (feeding ministry) in lieu of flowers.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
502 4th St., Bismarck, ND
Sep
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
502 4th St., Bismarck, ND
Sep
17
Interment
1:30p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
2929 E. Century Ave., Bismarck, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Sioux crew
Friend
September 17, 2021
Dion Hish
September 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Toni´s passing. We were best of friends while her family lived in Regent. She spent many hours with our family on the farm.
Sandy Swenson
September 10, 2021
I remember Toni from her younger years in Regent. She was older than me but always so friendly. Sorry to hear of her passing. Thoughts and prayers to her family.
Dee Hartman
School
September 9, 2021
To Toni's Family- Our most deep sympathies; Toni's infectious smile and warm personality touched so many hearts! With Love and Hugs, the Joneses
Kathryn Jones
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results