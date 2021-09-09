Toni Smith

Toni Maureen (Morey) Smith, age 73, of Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2021 in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by loving family. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many, Toni passed away from complications of cancer. Born Dec. 9, 1947 in New Rockford to Gilbert Austin Morey and Martha June (Bjertness) Morey. As an infant, Toni was baptized into the death of Christ giving Christ in her as her new life forever. Toni lived in many small towns throughout North Dakota and Montana during her childhood and graduated from high school in Minnewaukan in 1965. In 1966, Toni was blessed to marry the love of her life Richard (Dick) Smith and they were happily married for 55 years, living in the North Dakota communities of Minnewaukan, Westhope, and Bismarck. Through the years while living in Minnewaukan, Toni worked for the Selective Service, the Benson County Farmers Press, served as a church organist, and worked at a craft shop in Devils Lake. While living in Westhope, she worked as a florist at a flower shop and in the activities department at the Westhope Home for the Aged. Toni was a skilled homemaker and enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, reading, doing puzzles, and watching baseball.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother Michael Morey and brother-in-law Gary Walsh.

Survived by husband Richard Smith of Bismarck; son Jonathan Smith and granddogs Yoda and Snooki of Mandan; son Jason (Linda) Smith and grandson Jacob Smith of Burnsville, Minn.; daughter Jennifer (Jared) Folkman and grandson Connor Folkman of Windsor, Colo.; brother Bruce (Martha) Morey of Billings, Mont.; sister Jaci Walsh of Salina, Kan.; sister-in-law Charlotte Morey of Fargo; as well as six nieces, two nephews, five great-nieces, three great-nephews and two great-great-nieces.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 4th St., Bismarck. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., light lunch at 12 p.m. Interment: 1:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 2929 E. Century Ave., Bismarck.

Memorials to Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue (animal rescue) and The Banquet (feeding ministry) in lieu of flowers.