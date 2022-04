Trevor Kaseman

Trevor D. Kaseman, 34, Bismarck, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at St. Alexius Health. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. To read the full obituary and share memories of Trevor, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com