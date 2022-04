Valdean Swenson, 92, Minot, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at a Minot nursing home.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Minot. Masks are encouraged but not required. Burial will follow at Rosehill Memorial Park in Minot.

