Valentine Wangler Jr.

Valentine "Val" Wangler Jr., 69, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 26, 2021.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919, N. Second St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary/vigil service starting at 7 p.m. at Church of Corpus Christi.

Interment to be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

