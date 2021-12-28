Menu
Valentine Wangler Jr.
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Valentine Wangler Jr.

Valentine "Val" Wangler Jr., 69, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 26, 2021.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919, N. Second St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary/vigil service starting at 7 p.m. at Church of Corpus Christi.

Interment to be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

To share memories of Val and sign the online guestbook, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Church of Corpus Christi
1919, N. Second St., Bismarck, ND
Dec
29
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Church of Corpus Christi
1919, N. Second St., Bismarck, ND
Dec
29
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Church of Corpus Christi
1919, N. Second St., Bismarck, ND
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of Corpus Christi
1919, N Second St., Bismarck, ND
Dec
30
Interment
2:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Val had approached me and asked about being hired at St. Alexius while attending a yearly Conference of Social Welfare. I believe he was the next social worker hired. Val was always hard working, caring, responsible, and a real team player. His wife, familcy, and friends were always very important to him. After I left St. A's I continued to communicate with Val. Ron and Anita Row, Green Valley, Arizona
Ronald Row
Work
January 6, 2022
JoAnn and family. So sorry to hear of Val passing away. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Francis & Frances Feist
January 3, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dennis Kuss
Other
December 30, 2021
Jeff and I are so sorry JoAnn for the loss of Val! I always enjoyed visiting with him at the Credit Union and Jeff at the hospital! Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers! May God comfort you
Patty Mathisen
December 30, 2021
I am in Minnesota and just picked this up from the Tribune website. So sorry for my late response. Even more sorry that you lost Val and we lost a good friend and such a kind man. I had the honor of serving with Val for years at St. Alexius. He had great passion for the mission and a great passion for the people he served. I always enjoyed our coffee and lunch discussions. He was a straight shooter with good insights and a belief in people. We lose another good man. May you be blessed with great memories of your time together. May he have found the peace we seek at the end of our journey. My prayer to Val and his family.
Gary P Miller
Work
December 30, 2021
Our deepest sympathy, Joanne to you and your family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dave and Jan Jundt
Friend
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss Joanne. Life is precious and cut too short. We pray for strength and comfort for you and your family.
Don and Marleen Sommerfield
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear about Val's passing. All of us, G-Rs will miss him very much. And we are so thankful for everything he did for GRHS through the years.
Lucy Simpson
December 28, 2021
Sending my love and condolences to you Joann and your family. Just loved getting to know Val and you through the Y and yoga classes. May God comfort you and give you grace through this grieving time. Sending my prayers.
Renee Schwab
December 28, 2021
Val was a bright and skillful social worker who worked with me at Burleigh Co. Social Services for a short time. He graduated from my Alma mater, State Univ. of Iowa graduate school of Social Work with a Master´s Degree. A kind and compassionate Human Being with a big smile for everyone he met. A "loss for us all".
Dick Throndset
December 28, 2021
JoAnn and Family, my heart aches for you. My deepest sympathy at the loss of Val. May the good Lord watch over you and comfort you and your memories lighten the grief.
Jolene Rohde
Friend
December 28, 2021
