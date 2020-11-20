Vera Hetland

Vera Agnes Hetland (Goodrich), 99, of Bismarck, passed away peacefully Nov. 16, 2020, at her daughter's home in Jamestown under the care of her family and Jamestown Regional Medical Center Hospice.

Vera was born July 14, 1921, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Lawrence and Sarah (Johnston) Goodrich. She was raised in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, where she helped to care for her younger siblings after their mother's passing. Vera attended East Grand Forks High School, graduating in 1938. She began working at a dentist's office to support her siblings' college educations, splurging on a soda for the cost of a nickel each week. Vera received her bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of North Dakota in 1944. She worked at the Public Health Laboratory in Grand Forks for a number of years, eventually transferring to Bismarck after meeting her future husband there.

Vera and Leonard Arnold Hetland married Nov. 19, 1950, and they raised their children Gene, Bob, Elizabeth "Betty," and Mary in Bismarck. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck, where she spent many enjoyable decades with her friends in Bible study and circle. Vera enjoyed reading, sewing quilts for Lutheran World Relief, and baking in her original 1950s-era oven, turning out macadamia nut cookies and homemade doughnuts by the dozens. Always the wordsmith, she spent many laughter-filled afternoons playing round after round of Scrabble with her family and friends. Together, Vera and Leonard took joy in traveling around the country to visit loved ones, including an annual trip to Hawaii for 38 winters. In the final years of her husband's struggle with Alzheimer's disease, Vera was a compassionate and steadfast caregiver, providing him comfort within their home until his passing.

Vera will be lovingly missed by the many lives she touched. She is survived by her children: Gene (Carol) Hetland, Mililani, Hawaii; Elizabeth "Betty" (Duane) Peterson, Columbia Falls, Mont.; and Mary (Gene) Van Eeckhout, Jamestown; by her daughter-in-law: Elizabeth (wife of deceased son, Robert) Hetland, River Falls, Wis.; by her grandchildren: Christie Searle, Mililani, Hawaii; Michelle (Norm) Bradley, Makakilo, Hawaii; Bradley Hetland, Hudson, Wis.; Bethany (Jon) Sjoblad, Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Brett (Teresa) Hetland, Spirit Lake, Iowa; Hallie (Jody) Arvidson, Columbia Falls, Mont.; Brent (Lisa) Peterson, Rangely, Colo.; Brad Peterson (Crista), Columbia Falls, Mont.; Brook Peterson, Kalispell, Mont.; Adam Van Eeckhout, Jersey City, N.J.; and Alex Van Eeckhout, Fargo; and by her many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband: Leonard, parents: Lawrence and Sarah, son: Robert, infant son: Steven, son-in-law: Duane Peterson, and siblings: Lawrence, Lorraine, Evangeline, Frank, and Loretta.

Memorial/Graveside Service: Due to pandemic precautions, a loving tribute will be held at a future date.

Burial: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Arrangements in the care of Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck, or the charity of your choice.