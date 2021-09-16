Verda Lawson

Died Aug. 31, 2021

Born to W. H. Henry Lily (Frederick) Chittick on July 1, 1933, she grew up in Flasher and graduated as salutatorian of Flasher High School class of 1952.

She then married Delbert Lawson in 1953. Since then they lived in the Heart River valley north of Flasher, where they were partners in cattle ranching. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church. Verda has been a school teacher, a Sunday school teacher, a 4-H leader, district president of the ND cattle women, president of the Morton County farm bureau, district chairman of the Republican party, squad leader and EMT instructor for the Flasher ambulance, a reg. tax preparer, a cert. financial planner, a reg. investment adviser and agent for HD Vest financial services.

Survived by husband Delbert. Sons, Allan, Ariz., Arley and Edwin, Flasher.

Grandchildren, Daryll, William, Michael, Kristina.

Sisters, Joyce (Jack) Farris, Ark., Pearl Rauch, N.H., Wanda (Chuck) Murray, Calif., Peggy Hatfield, N.H., Lila (Charles) Timm, Nev., and Nancy (Gary) Lipelt, Calif. and many nieces and nephews.

She requested a private burial.