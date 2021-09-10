Menu
Vern Hoechst
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Vern Hoechst

Vern Hoechst, 66, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17 at First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Vern was born in Minot, on Aug. 3, 1955, the fourth of four children to Verna and Waldo. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1974 and from the North Dakota School of Science in 1976 with an associate degree in diesel mechanics. He met Colleen and in 1976 his first-born Nicole was born, followed by Lucas in 1977 and Brandon in 1979. In 1982 he married Wanda Baar and in 1994 Rose was born.

Vern was an exceptionally hard worker and was very proud of the life he built with Wanda. In his early career he worked for Burlington Northern until they moved to Bismarck where he worked for Bobcat. Although he was officially retired, he worked various jobs to keep busy, especially after Wanda passed away in 2019.

He was a dedicated member of the Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club for over 40 years. He loved riding with his club brothers as well as his two sons. He was well respected in the Freedom Riders Club as well as in the motorcycle community across the state.

Vern was an avid collector. His collections included larger items like cars and motorcycles, as well as smaller collectibles such as Budweiser memorabilia and cans, stamps, coins, and hot wheels. He loved camping, boating, fishing, and gardening. He was very handy- he could fix anything.

Vern was grateful to have shared his life with his two daughters, Nikki (Jason) Van Lishout and Rose (Nolan) Schwarz; his sons, Luke (Anne) Hoechst and Brandon Hoechst, all of Bismarck; his grandchildren, Carter, Delaney, Chase, Emersyn, Ethan, Parker, Elise, Jaxson, Eli, Elin; and his newest grandson, Miles; his siblings, Lonnie and Mark (Marlya) Hoechst; many nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Sassy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda, his parents and stepfather, Waldo, Verna, and Edwin and his brother, Rick Hoechst.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral Service
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Sep
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Lutheran Church Bismarck
800 North 7th Street, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. He was a great neighbor and will be greatly missed.
Bruce and Carol Keller
Friend
September 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. So sorry to hear of Verns passing. You´re in our thoughts and prayers.
Paul and Julie Barth
Friend
September 13, 2021
A kind, thoughtful, and gentle soul was Vern. He will most certainly be missed but never forgotten by the FRMC family ! "Pax Christi".
Tom "Coach" Stebner
Friend
September 11, 2021
Brenda Gregory
September 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss. It was always nice to hear Brandon talk about his family and in particular is interactions with his colorful Dad. I´m sure Vern will be missed by many.
Rick Robinson
September 10, 2021
I share in your sadness, My heart goes out to you.
Monte Chase
Friend
September 10, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. God Bless Him
lance gunsch - Crunch-VNVLV mc
Friend
September 10, 2021
