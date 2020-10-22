Vern Hoover

Vern D. Hoover died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Bismarck Funeral Home. For those who cannot attend the service it will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Bismarck Funeral Home.

Vern was born March 10, 1933 to Alfred and Gerdine (Hoffman) Hoover. He graduated from Bismarck High School and went on to attend the University of North Dakota and State School of Science in Wahpeton. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Army where he was honorably discharged in March of 1961.

Vern married Barbara Andrews on Sept. 22, 1967. On Aug. 27, 1973, Verna was born to them. Vern enjoyed gardening and family gatherings.

Vern is survived by his wife: Barbara; daughter: Verna; special friend: Keary Hoff; sister: Connie Andrew, Bismarck; brother: Harry Hoover, Ortonville, Minn.; sister-in-law: Darlene Hoover, Bismarck; and his nieces and nephews.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Elmer.

