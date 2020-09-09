Verna D. Schatz

Graveside service for Verna D. Schatz, 91, of Glen Ullin, will be 1 p.m. CT. Friday, Sept. 11, at Glen Ullin Cemetery.

Verna passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Marian Manor Healthcare Center in Glen Ullin.

Verna Delores Metzger Schatz was born Aug. 11, 1929, to William and Elizabeth (nee Miller) Metzger in Glen Ullin. The family lived in town and later on a farm in the Grassy Butte Area until 1935 when they made their residence in Hebron.

Verna attended the Hebron Public School system through her junior year of high school. Her first employment was a waitress at the local town café, and she worked for three years at Edward Jose's grocery store in Hebron.

On Nov. 4, 1949, Verna married Lester R. Schatz of Glen Ullin and this took her back to her first hometown. The couple lived on a farm northwest of town, and in 1964, the family moved to a new home southwest of town. The couple had two daughters: Carla and Colleen.

Verna worked alongside Lester with much of the farming and Charolais cattle operation. She enjoyed field work, especially during the haying season of raking hay and hauling bales. Lester and Verna brought the Charolais herd to a phenomenal point of being purebred in both the domestic and French Charolais line. This was done for 40 years, having started in 1958 and continuing until 1998.

Verna's interests had been volunteering at the Marian Manor nursing home, doing puzzles that were usually framed and making baby quilts for gift giving. She was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ in Glen Ullin.

On Dec. 13, 2016, Verna became a resident of the Marian Manor Healthcare Center due to progressing dementia which she has had since 2008. On Nov. 16, 2018, she lost her husband, Lester, and they had been married for 69 years.

Verna is survived by her daughters, Carla (Ronald) Stahl of Bridgewater, S.D.; and Colleen (Del) Friesen of Grand Island; nine grandchildren, Heidi Stahl, Donald (Sarah) Stahl, Katherine (Michael) Voeltz, Beverly Stahl, Justin (fiancée, Lindsey Clark) Stahl, Wade Stahl, Brent Stahl, Emily (Matt) Cantrell and Luke (Callie) Friesen; also nine great-grandchildren, Carter, Adleigh, and Levi Stahl; Evan, Bridget, Hannah, and Joziah Voeltz; Jaeven Bowler; and Emersyn Cantrell. She also has one sister-in-law, Mrs. (Karl) Dorothy Metzger and 18 nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; five sisters, Martha (Leon) Fehr, Emma (Michael) Voegele, Lydia (Eugene) Sayler, Rosina (Ishmael) Diede, Bertha (infant); four brothers, Karl Metzger, Edward Metzger, twins (infants); granddaughter-in-law, Isabel Stahl; one niece, Sandra Voegele Nelson; and four nephews, Henry Voegele, Harry Sayler, Rodney Metzger, Michael Metzger.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Marian Manor Healthcare Center in Glen Ullin.

