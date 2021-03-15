Menu
Verna Schreiner
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Verna Schreiner

Verna V. Schreiner, 79, Wishek, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck. A private family memorial has been held and there will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Verna was born August 7, 1941, at Linton, ND, to Adolph and Martha (Thurn) Forderer. She was raised and educated in Linton, ND. Verna married Francis Schreiner on September 5, 1968. Verna held a variety of jobs and lived in a variety of places throughout her life but raising her family was her main focus. According to Verna, her purpose in life and greatest accomplishment were her children and family.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Francis Schreiner; children Bob Aberle, Allen (Cheryl) Aberle, Sherri (Mike) Jackman, LeAnn (Stan) Kahl, Darcie (Scot) Schwarz, and Joseph (Megan) Schreiner; grandchildren Nicole (Zachary) White, Taylor Aberle, Mitch (Courtney) Aberle, Cody Aberle, Eric (Shannell) Johnson, Ashley (Kelsi) Jackman, Tanner (Karla) Kahl, Scott (Jessica) Kahl, Brandon Kahl, McKenzie Schwarz, Madeline Schwarz, Brynley Schreiner, and Emma Schreiner; great-grandchildren Haley Graham, Damian Aberle, Austyn Aberle, Ayden Aberle, Autumn Delaney, Avery Delaney, Aleah Delaney, Tommy Decent, Olivia Kahl, Avery Kahl, Stella Kahl, Ambrose Kahl, Abram Kahl, and Sutton Kahl; sister Linda (Al) Meier; brother Stan (Rosanne) Forderer; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Martha Forderer, father- and mother-in-law Joseph and Verna Schreiner, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Neimfa and Leroy Butler, and brother-in-law Tommy Schreiner.

Arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I feel blessed to have gotten to know such a beautiful, kind soul. Even though for a very short time. My condolences on your loss. But what a blessing having her in your life! I was very envious of your close relationships with her. May it give you comfort that she is with her family and Jesus in heaven
Sam
March 15, 2021
Dear Sherri, Mike and family, We are sorry for the loss of your Mom and Grandma-May you have wonderful memories to treasure! Sending our sympathy, Dan and Peggy Ledahl-Schmidt
Peggy Ledahl-Schmidt
March 15, 2021
