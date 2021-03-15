Verna Schreiner

Verna V. Schreiner, 79, Wishek, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck. A private family memorial has been held and there will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Verna was born August 7, 1941, at Linton, ND, to Adolph and Martha (Thurn) Forderer. She was raised and educated in Linton, ND. Verna married Francis Schreiner on September 5, 1968. Verna held a variety of jobs and lived in a variety of places throughout her life but raising her family was her main focus. According to Verna, her purpose in life and greatest accomplishment were her children and family.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Francis Schreiner; children Bob Aberle, Allen (Cheryl) Aberle, Sherri (Mike) Jackman, LeAnn (Stan) Kahl, Darcie (Scot) Schwarz, and Joseph (Megan) Schreiner; grandchildren Nicole (Zachary) White, Taylor Aberle, Mitch (Courtney) Aberle, Cody Aberle, Eric (Shannell) Johnson, Ashley (Kelsi) Jackman, Tanner (Karla) Kahl, Scott (Jessica) Kahl, Brandon Kahl, McKenzie Schwarz, Madeline Schwarz, Brynley Schreiner, and Emma Schreiner; great-grandchildren Haley Graham, Damian Aberle, Austyn Aberle, Ayden Aberle, Autumn Delaney, Avery Delaney, Aleah Delaney, Tommy Decent, Olivia Kahl, Avery Kahl, Stella Kahl, Ambrose Kahl, Abram Kahl, and Sutton Kahl; sister Linda (Al) Meier; brother Stan (Rosanne) Forderer; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Martha Forderer, father- and mother-in-law Joseph and Verna Schreiner, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Neimfa and Leroy Butler, and brother-in-law Tommy Schreiner.

Arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory.