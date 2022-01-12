Menu
Verna Tosseth
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Verna Tosseth

Verna Luella Tosseth, 90, died Jan. 8, 2022, in a Bismarck Care Center. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Bismarck Funeral Home. For those not attending, the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Verna was born Oct. 1, 1931, to Fred and Katie (Ensz) Krein. She was raised and educated in the Goodrich area. Verna left Goodrich and moved to Fargo where she worked as a waitress. She met Edwin Tosseth, the couple married in 1954, and moved to Bismarck where she raised three children.

Verna worked in Bismarck's finest restaurants, including Terry's Supper Club and Kirkwood Motor Inn. She loved sewing, baking, and gardening, but most importantly her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They were her greatest joy.

She is survived by one sister, Alma Becker, of Sioux Falls; children, Joyce Johnson, of Minneapolis, Minn., Susan Carpenter, of Tulsa, Okla., Loren Tosseth, of Bismarck and Shelly (John) Doll, of Bismarck; grandchildren, Andrew (Christina) Tosseth and their children Mote and Ethan, Michael (Jessica) Link and their children Madox and Madison, Shantal Doll and her son Liam, Shaun Tosseth and his son Owen and several more grand and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin; one daughter, Cleo Hartly; two very special great-grandchildren, Jaide (Andrew and Christina) Tosseth and Mac (Wendy) Hill; two brothers, Harold and Wilfred; three sisters, Irene Wright, Freda Elliot, and Kathryn Pearl Smith; and special friend, William Richter.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Jan
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
CVS Pharmacy North staff
January 12, 2022
