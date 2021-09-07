Vernon Humann

Vernon Henry Humann "Vern" was called home by the Lord on Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 83 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

A funeral service will be held noon Friday, Sept. 10 at the First Baptist Church of Mandan, 1100 Collins Ave, Mandan.

Burial will be at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Vern was born June 30, 1937 to John and Elizabeth (Goehring) Humann. He grew up near Hazelton and graduated from Hazelton High in 1955. He joined the army and was honorably discharged in September of 1957. On Dec. 30, 1956, Vern married Gladys Jane Schlittenhart, his high school sweetheart. They lived in Manhattan, Kansas, near the Ft. Riley Army base. After his time in the military they moved to Bismarck, where Vern began working for Osco Drug and then the Tempo Store, transferring to Grand Forks, Watertown, South Dakota and St. Cloud, Minnesota. In 1969 they purchased the Gambles Store in Mandan. Highlights of the 10 years with Gambles were winning many trips out of the country. After selling the store he worked in real estate, then at Sears until he retired.

In earlier years, Vern enjoyed hunting, fishing, and baseball. During Vern's time playing ball, he once got a hit off the pitcher, Satchel Paige. Satchel came to Bismarck to play ball and went on to play baseball in the major leagues.

During his retirement years Vern enjoyed working on his tool collection, metal detecting, yard work and gardening. He was especially proud of his huge rhubarb plant in his back yard. His backyard birds were well-fed, and he enjoyed watching them as they came to feast at the birdfeeders that he would constantly fill for them.

Blessed to have shared his life are his wife, Gladys; three daughters Zona (Jim) Vogel, Darla (Mark) Pueppke, and Sheila Humann; and his one and only special granddaughter Hattie Pueppke. He is also survived by his brothers Larry (Ramona), Richard (Karen), and Tom; sisters Lorna Ohlhauser and Karen Sakellariou; sisters-in-law Marilyn Humann and Marlean Ohlhauser and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Byron Humann; one sister-in-law and four brothers-in-law.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)