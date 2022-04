Vernon Jensen

Vernon Jensen, 56, passed away Dec. 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at Grace Lutheran Brethren, 2400 E Ave A, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church.

Burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Wilton.

