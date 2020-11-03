Menu
Vernon Lykken

Vernon K. Lykken went home to his heavenly father on All Saints Day, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the age of 96. He bravely battled COVID-19 and spent his final days under the caring staff of the COVID unit at Sanford Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Bismarck. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be held 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bismarck Funeral Home.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
