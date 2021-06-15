To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our prayers are with you (Fran) and her family.
Ron & Karen Semerad
Other
June 16, 2021
I enjoyed working with Verona as she always had us tied her sense of humor into our workday. She always had great advise to share about our pets. Also enjoyed the pizza party and sing along. My condolences.
Beth Smith
Work
June 15, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of Veronas passing. I'll always remember her as Toots. R.I.P. Toots
Kim Jackman (Tidball)
June 15, 2021
I worked with Verona for many years and was she was such a great person to be around. We played softball together and had a lot of fun. She will be missed and remembered by many people.