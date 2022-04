Veronica Heier

Veronica Heier, 98, of Glen Ullin, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Marion Manor, Glen Ullin. Private family services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Jeff Zwack officiating. Burial will be held at North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.