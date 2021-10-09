Vi Zachmeier

Vi Zachmeier, 84, of Mandan, passed away October 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Msgr. Patrick Schumacher as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Violet "Vi" May (Wagner) Zachmeier was born on July 25, 1937, to Roy and Eleanor (Rienbold) Wagner in Strasburg, ND. Vi graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1956. On April 7, 1958, she married the love of her life, DuWayne Zachmeier. Together they had four children, Bryan, Deb, Mark and Sue.

Vi stayed home for many years raising her children and taking care of the household duties. Once the children were all in school, Vi went to work for Crescent Printing until she and DuWayne started Professional Microfilming in 1984. This is where you could find Vi until she retired in 1992.

Vi loved to crochet blankets to give to others, going to all of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids activities no matter how cold or warm it was outside, or how far away be it Dickinson or beyond, if the kids were playing, she was going, she loved to attend their activities. She also loved to go fishing with DuWayne, spending time at the cabin, and happy hour with all of their lake neighbors.

Vi will be deeply missed by her husband of 63 years, DuWayne; her children, Bryan of Tigard, OR, Deb (Richard) Irvine of Bismarck; Mark (Julie) of Mandan, Sue (Steve) Berger of Dickinson, and grandchildren, Nick (Brinnley Barthels), Griffin, Jorden, Evan (Jenna), Justin (KayLeigh Malchose), Eric (Tahya Papineau), Courtney, Shelby, Alyssa; and two great-grandchildren, Kashton and Kainan.

Vi was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Eleanor, and a daughter-in-law, Liz Zachmeier.

