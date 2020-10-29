Vicki Bleick

A funeral service for immediate family members of Vicki L. Bleick, age 68 of Elgin, will be held 11 a.m. MT Saturday, Oct. 31 at St. John's Catholic Church in New Leipzig.

The service will be livestreamed on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.

Vicki passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Brian; daughter Allison; son Brady (Shelby); granddaughters Kenley and Emmry; sisters Judy (Dale) Hultin, Dianne (Jim) Goodoien, Mary (Shane) Sundby; brother Jim (Karyn) Dobmeier; brother-in-law Roy (Connie) Bleick; sister-in-law Karen Black; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Catholic Church Building Fund in New Leipzig.

The family of Vicki wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who helped her and sent prayers in the past months.

Cards may also be mailed to Brian Bleick PO Box 402, Elgin, ND 58533

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.