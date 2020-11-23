Vicki Miller

Vicki L. Miller, 68, Bismarck, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck, after a brief illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. Third St., Bismarck. Family requests masks be worn for all who attend. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Burial will be with her husband, Alvin, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Vicki was born on Dec. 6, 1951 to Waldemar and Ethel Vivian (Olson) Seehafer in Harvey. She grew up in Drake and graduated from Drake High School in 1969. She married Alvin Miller on June 26, 1971. Together they had two children, Tracy and Chad.

Vicki worked at the University of North Dakota before being fortunate enough to stay home to raise her two children. Vicki later provided childcare in her home for many years (including for her grandchildren) and also cleaned homes for several families before finally retiring in 2014. Vicki enjoyed being at home and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. You could often find her sitting on the deck, enjoying her flowers and the outdoors. Her pet cats were a comfort for her.

Vicki will be forever missed by her daughter, Tracy (Jamie) Mertz, Bismarck; son, Chad Miller, Bismarck; four grandchildren, Shelby, Riley, Zoe and Kennedy; sister, Merna (Francis) Lemer, Balfour; and several nieces and nephews.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alvin Miller; brother, Wayne Seehafer; and sister, Wanda Reed.

