Victor Gegelman

Funeral services for Victor Gegelman, 81, of Dickinson, will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with Pastor Michael Walters officiating. Burial will follow at Halliday Cemetery.

Visitation for Victor will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 4 to 6 p.m.

Victor passed away March 7, 2021, at his home in Dickinson.

