Victor Hilsendeger

Victor Hilsendeger, 69, of Hermosa, S.D., died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the 4-H Arena, 3715 E Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck, ND 58501. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Victor "Brillo" Allen Hilsendeger was born Dec. 23, 1950 to Peter and Elizabeth (Feigert) Hilsendeger in Napoleon. Brillo spent his early years living on the Patterson Ranch helping his brothers and sisters until he moved to Bismarck with his older siblings in 1957. Brillo graduated from Bismarck High School in 1969.

Brillo lived most of his life in Mandan where he raised his five kids. He made a family out of five kids that were not his. Brillo stepped up, raised, loved, and provided for them as his own. He was extremely proud of the people his children became. Words cannot describe how wonderful of a person he was, and how many lives he touched. Above all, Brillo was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Brillo worked a variety of jobs. One of the more entertaining jobs was his job at The Bait Shop. There were many stories about The Bait Shop, some that he could tell and some he couldn't. He also worked at Bismarck State College as head groundskeeper for 30 years. He met many lifelong friends during his time there. When Brillo retired, he retired to his house in the Black Hills with his mountain dog, Ziggy.

Brillo had a smile and a laugh that could light up the entire room. He had a way of making people feel special, and the ability to make people smile even in tough times. People would often say that when they die, they wanted to reincarnate as one of his dogs. You could tell Brillo anything, and he would have the best advice. He was a friend that would always be there for you no matter the circumstance. Brillo will be dearly missed by all his friends and family, and his memories will be carried in their hearts forever.

One of Brillo's favorite hobbies was playing the drums. This passion led him to become a drummer for a band. He enjoyed the travels on tour with his band. This passion could be realized by the drum set he had in his house his entire life. He had a vast music collection, and would share what he loved with anyone. Brillo truly knew how to live life and enjoy it to the fullest. Brillo also had a serious love for fast cars, classic cars, loud motorcycles, and having a good time with friends. You could hear him say, "I shouldn't have sold that" about almost every car or motorcycle he sold. Following his love for cars he was a member of Rapid Shifters Car Club and NDSRA. Brillo could be found at most car shows and runs through the Black Hills. He knew all the best roads and back roads for the beautiful scenery of the Black Hills. Brillo would often reminisce about his time dirt track racing and running from trouble. Brillo was wild, happy, and free.

Brillo is survived by his son, Jared (Dusty) Simmons of Mandan; daughters, Abby (Matt) Hofer of Fulton, S.D., Casaundra Bolon of Columbus, Ohio, Elizabeth Knoll of Fargo, and Marley (Josh) Roehrich of Bismarck; grandchildren, Kira, Hudson, and Emma Simmons, Payton, Jayden, Nash, Vayda, Austyn, and Orlen Hofer, Vincent Bolon, Arlo and Casper Roehrich; brothers, Leonard (Mary Jane) Hilsendeger, Mike (Lori) Hilsendeger, John (Gladys) Hilsendeger; sister, Gloria (Don Braunagel) Hilsendeger; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Harlan Victor Hofer; brothers, William and Eugene; sister, Gladys; best friends, Dawg, Turbo, and Bear; and grand-dogs, Roscoe and Chance.