Victor Lemke

Victor Arnold Lemke, age 95 died peacefully Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Alexis Medical Center in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Victor was born to William and Sophie Lemke Aug. 5, 1925, in Burt. He was raised in Willa, where his parents owned a store and ran the post office. He and his brother Vernon would get into mischief and were nicknamed the "Katzenjammer kids." He attended a one-room country school and later attended and graduated from Mott High School in 1944. In November of 1945, he and his younger brother Vernon enlisted in the Navy. He served until November 1947 and achieved the rank SC3.

After returning, he married Doreen Delora Mehrer April 6, 1948. He and Doreen farmed northwest of New Leipzig for more than 25 years. After retiring from farming, he took a job spraying for noxious weeds for the county and highway department. Victor served on the township board, church council and Hettinger County weed board.

He was active in and choir member of Immanuel Lutheran church in New Leipzig until he and Doreen moved to Bismarck in 1994. They traveled extensively and made many lifelong friends on their trips.

Victor and Doreen spent several summers working at the Lutheran "Camp of the Cross" bible camp near Garrison. During these years, they noticed a need for a new dining and meeting facility. In spring 2019, the camp was able to dedicate a new Fellowship Center and Dining Hall made possible by Victor and Doreen's Lead Donor gift. The new kitchen was named Doreen's Kitchen in her honor.

Victor was preceded in death by his wife, Doreen; son, Dale Eugene Lemke; his brother, Vernon Lemke; and his parents, William and Sophie Lemke.

He is survived by his son, Kevin (Linda) Lemke; sister, Leona (dec. Ed) Haberstroh; granddaughters, Tanya (Todd) MacKay, Rachel Lemke, Caryn (Jake) Adank and Whitney (Kevin) Warrington; and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to either Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck, or the Camp of the Cross in Garrison. Condolences may be sent to 76 Sloping Hills Cove, Grand Forks, ND 58201.

To share memories of Victor and to view the service livestream, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.