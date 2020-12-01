Viki Hilbert

Viki Lynn Hilbert, 77, Bismarck, passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck on Nov. 26 at 3:55 p.m. from complications following heart surgery.

Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID, the family has decided to have a celebration of life for Viki at a later time.

Viki was born Dec. 25, 1942 to Louie and Katherine Oveeta Leamon at Station Hospital in Camp Cooke, California. Her family made their home in Miami, Oklahoma, where Viki was raised and educated. She was once married to Robert Simmons, and they had two children, Robert Kyle and Kelby Lee. In 1973, Viki and her sons moved to Minot. Her first job in Minot was with Ellison's Department Store, where she held many positions, including clothing purchaser, marketing and even modeling. She also worked for Community Action, Montana Dakota Utilities and several other charity organizations. Viki's job with MDU took her to Garrison, where she met the love of her life, Michael. Michael and Viki were married April 29, 1984 in Garrison and Viki gained four stepdaughters, Michele, Melinda, Melissa and Melanie.

Viki was very active in community activities including theatre with Mouse River Players, Minot and the Sakakawea Area Council of the Arts, Garrison. She had a passion for education and was appointed to the Teachers Professional Practice Commission, by then Governor Sinner 1985-89. She also served four years as a board member of the Garrison Ambulance and on the Garrison School Board for numerous years, including being president, where she had the opportunity to hand her youngest son, Kelby, his high school diploma.

Viki's education included college in Miami, Okla., for one year and NDSU for another year. After her children graduated and she was in her 50s, she returned to college to obtain her degree in addiction counseling. She started her two-year internship in Jamestown at the North Dakota State Hospital where she always joked about having a captive audience. One year into her internship, the State of North Dakota took her on as an addiction counselor at West Central Human Services of Bismarck where she worked for 10 years until her retirement. In 1998, Viki and Mike built their retirement home in Bismarck.

Viki is survived by her husband of 36 years, Michael "Mike" Hilbert; son, Kelby Simmons; sister, Kathy Runk, and her son, Aaron and family; daughter-in-law, Wini Froelich; stepdaughters, Michele (Torrey) Seidler, Melinda (Sam) Peterson, Melissa (Corey) Lauer, Melanie (Ward) Heinzen and son-in-law Mike Goldade; grandchildren, Collan and Bronwyn Simmons, Megan (Ethan) Bender, Justin, Alyssa, and Tucker Seidler, Zach Goldade, Hunter and Hayden Lauer, Abigail, Nicholas and Nolan Heinzen; one great-granddaughter, McKinnley Bender; sister-in-law, Diane Weber; brothers-in-law, Dave (Patti) Hilbert and Gary (Bonnie) Hilbert and several extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Katherine Oveeta Leamon; son, Robert Kyle Simmons; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Vera Hilbert; sisters-in-law, Charlotte and Connie Hilbert and grandson, Jordan Goldade.

To share memories of Viki and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.