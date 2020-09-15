Vila Blair

Vila "Vi" Mable Schimke (Neuberger) Blair, 84, passed away peacefully Sept. 12, 2020 in League City, Texas. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, private family services will be held.

Vi was born on Jan. 10, 1936 in Hazen, ND to Edwin and Ida (Miller) Schimke. She married Duane Neuberger and the couple had seven children. Vi got re-married to Dennis Blair in May of 1981, who preceded her in death.

In addition to her parents & husband, she is preceded in death by her two daughters, Twila Rogers and Diane Hendrickson; one son, Gary Neuberger; two brothers, Milton and Raymond Schimke; and one step-daughter, Annie Wong.

She is survived by one son, Dallas Neuberger and his wife Sheila of Beulah; three daughters, Cathy Loflin of League City, Texas, Vickie Strusz and her husband Jeff of Andover Minn., and Holly Alefteras and her husband Greg of Prosser, Wa.; one daughter-in-law, Judy Neuberger of Chandler, Ariz.; one step-son, Scott Blair of Great Falls, Mont.; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Agnes Lindell of Bismarck.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.