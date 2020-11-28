Vincent Barth

A funeral Mass for Vincent P. Barth, 89, of Hebron, will be held 11 a.m. CST Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Hebron with Father Jeff Zwack celebrating. Burial will take place in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation for Vincent will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Hebron.

For those attending, please adhere to the social distancing guidelines as suggested by the Health Department. Masks are required at the ND Veterans Cemetery. To view the livestream of the funeral service, please visit Stevenson Funeral Home's website, and click the photos and videos above Vincent's obituary.

Vincent passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at Knife River Care Center in Beulah.

Vincent Pius was born June 8, 1931 in Mott, the son of John G. and Pauline (Steckler) Barth. Growing up, he attended Richardton St. Mary's Elementary School and Assumption Abbey, graduating with the class of 1949. Shortly after graduation, Vincent was called to serve our country with the U.S. Army in 1951-52 during the Korean War. He was deployed with the ND National Guard, Co. K 164th Infantry Division. After his honorable discharge, he joined the National Guard of Dickinson, serving 26 ½ years, retiring as CMS Major in 1976. Vincent was awarded "The Army Commendation Medal" for meritorious service. He was a member of the American Legion Post 100 and awarded Legionnaire of the Year in 2004. Vincent was very proud to have served in the military. He is a past Lions member and past Elk's member. On Oct. 18, 1955, Vincent married Rita Johann Lutz in Mott. The couple was blessed with three daughters, LuAnn, Pamela and Alicia. Vince worked for NW Bell Telephone Co. for 31 years, Midco Cable Co. for seven years, owned and operated Hebron Trenching Service for 20 years, owned and operated Vince's TV & Repair for six years, and he found time to work on the Jim and Jean Wanner farm for nine years. He loved the farm.

Vince cherished his Catholic faith and his weapon "The Rosary." He also served as the maintenance man for St. Ann's Church. There wasn't a job he was afraid to tackle - heating, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, just about any kind of repair. He was definitely "Mr. Fix It."

Vince's greatest pastime was spending time with his family, which he loved dearly. Vince and his wife moved to Hazen to be closer to family in August 2020.

Next to his family, he loved fishing and hunting, and spending time visiting his friends over a cup of coffee.

Vincent is survived by his wife, Rita of Hebron; daughters, LuAnn (Victor-Bud) Woeste of Hazen, Pamela (Randy) Meissner of Hazen, Alicia Holum of Gig Harbor, Wash.; brothers, Gerald Barth of Ariz.; sisters, Lorraine Thompson of Fair Oaks, Calif.; Lucille Wendt of Medical Lake, Wash.; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John G. and Pauline Barth; brothers, Larry, Robert, and John Delmer Barth; sisters, Bernice Meyer and Carolyn Pechtl.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the ND Veteran's Cemetery or a charity of your choice.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.

Stevenson Funeral Home – Hebron