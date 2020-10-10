Viola Ackerman

Viola Caroline Bertha Ackerman, 94, Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 7, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck. A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the Linton City Cemetery, Linton.

Viola was born Nov. 10, 1925 to Rev. Edward and Emma (Schuler) Goeringer. As the daughter of a pastor, she and her family lived in various communities. Viola attended grade school in Hull, Iowa, Menno, South Dakota, and Heil, North Dakota. She attended high school in Elgin, ND. The family moved to Linton in 1942 where she met her future husband, Theophile Ackerman. On June 18, 1944 she married Theophile in Hull, Iowa. They made their home on the family farm northeast of Linton where she was a homemaker. They resided in Linton until moving to Bismarck in 1998.

She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Linton. Viola enjoyed reading and embroidery. She resided for the last five years at St. Gabriel's Community.

Viola is survived by her six children, Harlan, Bismarck, Renee (Joe) Friesz, Mandan, Shirleen (Jack) Piela, Longmont, Colo., Verlyn (Sue) Ackerman, Warba, Minn., LaVern (Lynell) Ackerman, Eagan, Minn., and Joann (Steve) Olson, Arvilla; son-in-law, Laurel Lundstrom; 15 grandchildren and five step grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Viola Goeringer, Bellevue, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theophile; infant son, Marlow Wayne; daughter, Cheryl Lundstrom; 13 brothers and sisters; and her parents.

