Viola Bosch

Viola Mary Bosch, 85, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020, at Sunset Drive – a Prospera Community, Mandan.

Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian burial will take place. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation.

Viola was born in Hague on Sept. 7, 1935 to Frank and Elizabeth Schumacher. She was raised and educated in Hague. She married Peter P. Bosch on Sept. 28, 1955 and they moved to Bismarck where they lived and raised five children. Viola was self employed throughout her life. She was independent and never afraid of hard work. Viola's life was marked by kindness and service to all who knew her. She was a woman of strong faith and was active with Catholic Daughters and volunteering at St. Anne's Church. She loved baking and cooking. Viola was an amazing seamstress; she could sew anything. She loved her grandchildren and would always make time to go to the park or have lunch with them. One of her favorite things was to bake bread with family. She loved playing cards with her weekly ladies' group and her yard was always the nicest on the block. She loved driving her 1957 Silver Hawk and occasionally would lay a little rubber hitting second gear. Viola loved visiting and always had a big smile for her sister, Martha along with Joe and Debbie Frank. Joe was always known to be a favorite person in her life. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Blessed to have shared her life are her children, Wayne (Donna) Bosch, Judy (Lynn) Matzke, Tim Bosch, Darrel (Patty) Bosch, Doreen (Will) Prendergast; grandchildren, Katie (Ben) Hertz, Koley (Taylor) Trawick, Jesse (Tanya) Bosch, Laura (Matt) Bitterman, Susan (Tyler) Mock, Ashly Kassion, Allison Kassion and fiancé, Jesse Jenks Klein; great-grandchildren, Madison and Logan Hertz, Izabel Bitterman, Amelia Mock, Brinley Trawick, Tatym Trawick, Kyrie Trawick, Lakayen Bosch, Kelly Holmes, Schylar Holmes, Haylea Luthy, Gannyn Tabet; great-great-grandchildren, Quade Luthy, Karsyn Luthy, Blakely Luthy, Ayrabella Welker, and Jayden Holmes; sister, Marth Deringer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; her parents; her brother, Leo Schumacher.

The family prefers memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website