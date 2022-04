Virgil Dinga

Virgil Dinga, 86, Bismarck, formerly of Butte, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Missouri Slope Care Center, Bismarck.

His memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Velva.

Graveside services with military honors will follow at the Butte Cemetery, Butte.

Fellowship will follow the graveside service at the Butte American Legion.

Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot in charge of arrangements.