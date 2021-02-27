Menu
Virginia Horner
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boulger Funeral Home - Fargo
123 10th St S
Fargo, ND

Virginia Horner

Virginia Marie Horner, 84, of Fargo, formerly of Linton, died Feb. 25, 2021 surrounded by her family, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

Virginia was born the fifth of seven children to Anton and Marcella (Burgad) Horner on Oct. 12, 1936 in Linton.

She attended Linton Public Schools and graduated in 1953. After high school, she was swept off her feet at a local wedding dance by a handsome Army veteran named John J. Horner. They were married at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Linton on May 20, 1956 and together they had five children.

Virginia's most treasured job was that of raising her children and providing support to John on the farm. She also worked at JC Penney in Linton and Bismarck and later Rosenbluth Travel in Linton.

She loved being involved at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, where she was a member of Christian Mothers and Catholic Order of Foresters. She also shared her beautiful gift of song as a cantor for weekly masses. Her fudge and divinity were hits at the yearly church festivals. She was also known for her beautifully crocheted Christmas stockings that she made for the newborns in Linton.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Peter, Helen, Maggie, Michael and Leo.

She is survived by her husband, John and children Lori (Rick) Flacksbarth, Perry (Elaine), Kevin (Jeanine), Paul (Kim), Julie (Jeff) Bretherton and sister Delores (Jim) Orler. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family only funeral Mass is scheduled for Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Moorhead, Minnesota. The service will be livestreamed on Boulger Funeral Home's website.

All those that were touched by Virginia know she is already walking the heavenly streets paved with gold and making her delicious kuchen, fudge and divinity for the angels.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to one of the following organizations;

St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Linton and/or Eventide Fargo Care Center and/or Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy to John and family in the loss of Virginia. She was a special person and she will be deeply missed. God Bless all of you. You are in my prayers.
Florence Rohrick
February 28, 2021
