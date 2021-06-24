Virginia Schramm

Virginia (Buechler) Schramm, 86, Bismarck, passed away June 22, 2021, from congestive heart failure and chronic respiratory failure at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Virginia was born Feb. 8, 1935 in Zap to Herbert and Martha (Boeckel) Buechler. She was raised and educated on the farm northwest of Zap.

On Dec. 30, 1954, Virginia married Lester Schramm in Hazen. They moved to Bismarck where Lester worked for AT&T.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Lester; daughters, Renee (Jeff) Stone and Tara Ray; grandchildren, Marni (Emiliano) Flores, Katie (Paul) Goldammer, Jordan (Lauren) Ray and Micayla (Jacobe) Sherman; and sisters-in-law, Charleen Buechler, Alta Schramm and JoAnn (Leonard) Becker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilbert and Martha Buechler; son, Tim; brothers, Calvin (Caroline) Buechler and Larry Buechler.

