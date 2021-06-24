Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Schramm
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Virginia Schramm

Virginia (Buechler) Schramm, 86, Bismarck, passed away June 22, 2021, from congestive heart failure and chronic respiratory failure at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Virginia was born Feb. 8, 1935 in Zap to Herbert and Martha (Boeckel) Buechler. She was raised and educated on the farm northwest of Zap.

On Dec. 30, 1954, Virginia married Lester Schramm in Hazen. They moved to Bismarck where Lester worked for AT&T.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Lester; daughters, Renee (Jeff) Stone and Tara Ray; grandchildren, Marni (Emiliano) Flores, Katie (Paul) Goldammer, Jordan (Lauren) Ray and Micayla (Jacobe) Sherman; and sisters-in-law, Charleen Buechler, Alta Schramm and JoAnn (Leonard) Becker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilbert and Martha Buechler; son, Tim; brothers, Calvin (Caroline) Buechler and Larry Buechler.

To share memories of Virginia and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.