Virginia E. Wagemann, 93, Dickinson, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in Dickinson. Virginia's Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson with Fr. William Ruelle as celebrant.

Interment will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.

