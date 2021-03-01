Menu
Virginia Wilson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

Virginia Wilson

Virginia (Ginny) Marie Wilson passed away peacefully February 24, 2021, at home in Bismarck, North Dakota. She will be dearly missed by many.

Virginia was born on August 1, 1941 in Mandan, North Dakota the daughter of Alfonse and Rose (Emter) Glasser. She was raised and educated in Glen Ullin, ND.

Virginia loved to travel and lived in North Dakota, North Carolina and New Hampshire before moving back to North Dakota recently to be closer to family.

Virginia had a strong faith in God; and a love for cooking, yoga, gardening, and bingo. Virginia loved spending time with her family and friends as well. She treasured the time that she got to spend with her two furry friends; dogs, Bubba and Max.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Furman "Rusty" Wilson, Bismarck, ND; her daughters Kim (John) Boe Lake Havasu City, AZ; Susan (Tim) Rova Dover, NH and son Todd (Cammie Cordon) Kinnischtzke Bismarck, ND; her brothers Tony (Delphia), Glen Ullin, and Martin (Audrey) Lewistown, ID; her sister Florence (Val) Himmelspach, Spoken, WA; three sisters-in-law, Evelyn Glasser, Mandan, ND, Patsy Glasser, Glen Ullin, and Germane Glasser, Bismarck; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, John, Adolph, Ted, Mike, and one sister-in-law, Pauline.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 1, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Ginny's passing. She was a great neighbor who became a true friend.
Donna and Blaine
April 1, 2021
I´m sorry to hear about Miss Virginia she was my best friend and sister in Christ She will be surely missed I will always remember all the good times we had at Labcorp and definitely away from the job force. I will always treasure them . To the family I know words don´t even help but the Lord has bigger plans for her right now and remember we will see her again soon .
Vicky Casper
March 17, 2021
Our sympathies to the families, Roger Emter and family.
Roger Emter
March 1, 2021
