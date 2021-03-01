Virginia Wilson

Virginia (Ginny) Marie Wilson passed away peacefully February 24, 2021, at home in Bismarck, North Dakota. She will be dearly missed by many.

Virginia was born on August 1, 1941 in Mandan, North Dakota the daughter of Alfonse and Rose (Emter) Glasser. She was raised and educated in Glen Ullin, ND.

Virginia loved to travel and lived in North Dakota, North Carolina and New Hampshire before moving back to North Dakota recently to be closer to family.

Virginia had a strong faith in God; and a love for cooking, yoga, gardening, and bingo. Virginia loved spending time with her family and friends as well. She treasured the time that she got to spend with her two furry friends; dogs, Bubba and Max.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Furman "Rusty" Wilson, Bismarck, ND; her daughters Kim (John) Boe Lake Havasu City, AZ; Susan (Tim) Rova Dover, NH and son Todd (Cammie Cordon) Kinnischtzke Bismarck, ND; her brothers Tony (Delphia), Glen Ullin, and Martin (Audrey) Lewistown, ID; her sister Florence (Val) Himmelspach, Spoken, WA; three sisters-in-law, Evelyn Glasser, Mandan, ND, Patsy Glasser, Glen Ullin, and Germane Glasser, Bismarck; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, John, Adolph, Ted, Mike, and one sister-in-law, Pauline.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.