Vivian Barth

Vivian Barth, 95, of Mandan, passed away March 26, 2021 in Mandan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Joshua Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

Vivian was born in Mandan on January 18, 1926, to Henry and Anna Mary (Hoffman) Lantz. She married Theodore (Ted) Barth on October 19, 1943 and were married for 67 years. They worked side by side on the farm and raised their family. Vivian was born and raised in the city but quickly adapted to the farming and ranching way of life. She enjoyed working outside raising a garden and everything that went with that lifestyle. Her favorite way to relax was crocheting and knitting. Vivian was a member of the Ladies of the Moose, Mandan Eagles, and past Madame President of the ladies auxiliary.

Vivian will be deeply missed by her daughters, Arlene Chambliss, and Elaine (Gordon) Jensen; grandchildren, Michelle (Mike) Turner, Wesley (Jess) Jensen, Leigh (Levi) Tibke; great-grandchildren, Callie, Braden and Cooper Turner, and Logan Tibke.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Barth; son, Duane Barth; sisters, Rose (Chick) Clark, Magdlyn (Jack) Hatzenbihler, Irene (Gene) Schaffer, Marion (Kenneth) Clouston; and brothers, Carl (Lillian) Lantz, and Frank Lantz.

The family would like to thank Caring Edge Hospice for all of their dedicated care and compassion.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with Vivian's family.