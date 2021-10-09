Menu
Vivian Bradwisch

Vivian (Benton) Bradwisch

Vivian Caroljean (Benton) Bradwisch, 87, Waconia, Minnesota, was called to Glory on Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Vivian is survived by her sons Edwin (Annette) Bradwisch of Lincoln, Kenton Bradwisch of Northfield, Minn., Richard (Rebecca) Bradwisch of Granite Falls, Wash., daughter Dawn (Terry) Waller of Waconia, Minn., daughter-in-law Nora Bradwisch of St. Cloud, Minn., 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include sisters Eline Kunkel of Minot, Lenore Zietz of Underwood, Iris (Jack) Galligan of Burtrum, Minn., brothers Perrie (Pattie) Benton of Minot, Gary (Gloria) Benton of Arizona, Bradley Benton (Rhonda) of Fargo and numerous nephews and nieces across the United States.

Her full obituary can be found online on the National Cremation website, and a livestream of her service will also be available at https://www.mtmsales.net/mem5.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 9, 2021.
