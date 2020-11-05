Vivian Joos

Vivian Augusta Kloster Miller Joos was born Aug. 10, 1923 to Martha and Randolph Kloster in Divide County. She passed away Nov. 3, 2020 at Mandan. Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

She had four sisters: Ida Kloster Romsos, Tilda Kloster Isaacson, Helen Kloster Hought and Lillian Kloster Campbell; and three brothers, Herman, Raymond and Chester. Another brother died in childhood. She was the last surviving sibling of this family.

She spent her youth in the area and graduated from Crosby High School in 1941.

She married Vernon Miller of Comstock, Minn. They lived in the Fargo area while working for the Great Northern Railroad. They had one daughter, Diane. Vernon died in 1955. At this time, Vivian and Diane returned to Crosby to be with the Kloster family and Vernon's sister, Mae Knudson (Norval). Vivian worked for 20 years at the Super Valu Grocery Store. In 1975 Vivian married a high school classmate, Harold Joos of Noonan. They loved to travel to see family and friends. Vivian loved to bowl and traveled with her teams to participate in tournaments. She enjoyed her flowers and small garden. Vivian was a great cook and shared memories of cooking with her mother. She always had Norwegian treats to share. They farmed in Divide and Burke counties until moving to Bismarck in 2011. Harold passed away in 2016.

Vivian is survived by daughter, Diane Miller Johnson, Red Oak, Texas; three grandchildren, Dana Johnson, Dallas, Texas, Erin Johnson, Bedford, Texas, and Cory Johnson, Italy, Texas; and two great-granddaughters, Hailey Johnson and Katie Johnson.

